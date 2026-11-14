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🐱 Sweet Ferndale Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You
Ferndale has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. All are young, indoor kitties in the care of Main Street Mutt Rescue and ready to start life with their new families.
Grace - Black Tabby Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)
- Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – check the Adopt-a-Pet link for the latest phone and email
👉 Meet Grace - Black Tabby Male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spaghetti
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)
- Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – details on the Adopt-a-Pet page
👉 Meet Spaghetti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace - Black Tabby (female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)
- Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – see listing for how to apply
👉 Meet Grace - Black Tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace - lt gray girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Light gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)
- Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – info on Adopt-a-Pet page
👉 Meet Grace - lt gray girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace - Runt
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)
- Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – see listing for contact details
👉 Meet Grace - Runt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace Lt Purple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)
- Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – contact info on Adopt-a-Pet
👉 Meet Grace Lt Purple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace Pink Collar
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue with orange/red
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)
- Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – see Adopt-a-Pet listing
👉 Meet Grace Pink Collar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ferndale, WA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Main Street Mutt Rescue through the Adopt-a-Pet links above and set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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