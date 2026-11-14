Ferndale has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. All are young, indoor kitties in the care of Main Street Mutt Rescue and ready to start life with their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue tabby

Gray/blue tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

(Ferndale, WA) Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – check the Adopt-a-Pet link for the latest phone and email

👉 Meet Grace - Black Tabby Male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

(Ferndale, WA) Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – details on the Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Spaghetti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue tabby

Gray/blue tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

(Ferndale, WA) Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – see listing for how to apply

👉 Meet Grace - Black Tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Light gray/blue

Light gray/blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

(Ferndale, WA) Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – info on Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Grace - lt gray girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

(Ferndale, WA) Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – see listing for contact details

👉 Meet Grace - Runt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

(Ferndale, WA) Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – contact info on Adopt-a-Pet

👉 Meet Grace Lt Purple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue with orange/red

Gray/blue with orange/red Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

(Ferndale, WA) Contact: Main Street Mutt Rescue – see Adopt-a-Pet listing

👉 Meet Grace Pink Collar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ferndale, WA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Main Street Mutt Rescue through the Adopt-a-Pet links above and set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.