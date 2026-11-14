Healthcare hiring is steady in Fernandina Beach, FL right now, with options from front office care to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Millennium Physician Group

Millennium Physician Group Location: Fernandina Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00–$27.00/hour

Front office role in a medical practice handling scheduling, check-in, insurance verification, and patient calls. Good fit if you like helping patients, staying organized, and working closely with clinical staff.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Fernandina Beach, FL (area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)

24/7 emergency vet hospital role where you’ll handle all types of ER cases, including exotics, with strong focus on mentorship and continuous learning. Includes day-one health benefits, 401k match, student loan help, paid parental leave, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Advance Rehabilitation Physical Therapy

Advance Rehabilitation Physical Therapy Location: Fernandina Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year

Outpatient PT role with focus on orthopedics, sports rehab, and manual therapy. Offers sign-on bonus, mentorship, APTA-accredited residency, 401k, PTO, and strong continuing education support; new grads are welcome.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.