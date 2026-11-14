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Fernandina Beach
⚠️ Nov. 16 boil water notice at 6500 Beachwood Road
13 days ago
🚰 Boil water notice for 6500 Beachwood Rd on Nov. 16
FGUA will have a planned water shutoff at 6500 Beachwood Road (0-Spyglass Building 3, Fernandina Beach) on Monday, November 16, 2026, starting around 8:00 a.m.
A third-party contractor will be working on the site, and the 2-inch water meter will be turned off, interrupting water service to about 10 units. The work should be done by 4:00 p.m.
Because of this, a Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be in effect:
- Boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking for 1 full minute at a rolling boil, or use bottled water.
- This is a safety step in case bacteria enter the system during the work.
- The notice will stay in place until biological testing (usually 2–3 days) confirms the water is safe.
- FGUA will notify you that the notice is lifted by door hanger.
Questions? Call FGUA at 877-657-8889 or visit www.FGUA.com.
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