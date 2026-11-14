🚰 Boil water notice for 6500 Beachwood Rd on Nov. 16

FGUA will have a planned water shutoff at 6500 Beachwood Road (0-Spyglass Building 3, Fernandina Beach) on Monday, November 16, 2026, starting around 8:00 a.m.

A third-party contractor will be working on the site, and the 2-inch water meter will be turned off, interrupting water service to about 10 units. The work should be done by 4:00 p.m.

Because of this, a Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be in effect:

Boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking for 1 full minute at a rolling boil , or use bottled water .

for , or use . This is a safety step in case bacteria enter the system during the work.

The notice will stay in place until biological testing (usually 2–3 days) confirms the water is safe.

confirms the water is safe. FGUA will notify you that the notice is lifted by door hanger.

Questions? Call FGUA at 877-657-8889 or visit www.FGUA.com.