Looking for a new feline friend in Fernandina Beach, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at Nassau County Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services

Phone: (904) 530-6150

Patches is a handsome tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. If you love that dapper “little gentleman” look, he could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet PATCHES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services

Phone: (904) 530-6150

Charmaine is a lovely mostly white cat who would love a calm, caring home to call her own.

👉 Meet CHARMAINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services

Phone: (904) 530-6150

Chickie is a tiny black kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity.

👉 Meet CHICKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services

Phone: (904) 530-6150

Pickie is another adorable black kitten, ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet PICKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services

Phone: (904) 530-6150

Candy Corn is a sleek black adult cat with a striking, classic look.

👉 Meet CANDY CORN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services

Phone: (904) 530-6150

Roy is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to start life with a loving family.

👉 Meet ROY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fernandina Beach, please consider visiting Nassau County Animal Services or calling (904) 530-6150 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.