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🐱 Sweet Fernandina Beach Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Fernandina Beach, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at Nassau County Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.
PATCHES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services
- Phone: (904) 530-6150
Patches is a handsome tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. If you love that dapper “little gentleman” look, he could be the perfect match for your home.
👉 Meet PATCHES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHARMAINE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services
- Phone: (904) 530-6150
Charmaine is a lovely mostly white cat who would love a calm, caring home to call her own.
👉 Meet CHARMAINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHICKIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services
- Phone: (904) 530-6150
Chickie is a tiny black kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity.
👉 Meet CHICKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PICKIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services
- Phone: (904) 530-6150
Pickie is another adorable black kitten, ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet PICKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CANDY CORN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services
- Phone: (904) 530-6150
Candy Corn is a sleek black adult cat with a striking, classic look.
👉 Meet CANDY CORN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Nassau County Animal Services
- Phone: (904) 530-6150
Roy is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to start life with a loving family.
👉 Meet ROY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fernandina Beach, please consider visiting Nassau County Animal Services or calling (904) 530-6150 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.