Fernandina Beach is buzzing with tourism, and local spots are staffing up to keep visitors (and locals) happy and well-fed.

Here are a few solid hospitality jobs hiring right now in Fernandina Beach, FL:

Employer: Espana Restaurant and Tapas

Espana Restaurant and Tapas Location: Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach, FL Type: Full-time (expected 30–40 hrs/week )

(expected ) Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Work setting: In person

Busy local tapas spot looking for an experienced line cook to prep and cook menu items, keep a clean station, and follow food safety rules. Great fit if you want strong hourly pay, steady hours, and like working in a fast-paced kitchen.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott (Meyer Jabara Hotels)

Residence Inn by Marriott (Meyer Jabara Hotels) Location: Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Work setting: Indoors, front desk/back office/guest rooms

Lead the front desk team, handle check-ins and check-outs, and keep guests happy at a well-known hotel brand. They offer Earned Wage Access (work today, get paid tomorrow) and want someone confident with guests, computers, and multitasking.

Employer: Reynold's Mansion / The Gather Company – The Addison on Amelia Island

Location: Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach, FL Type: Part-time (about 10–20 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: From $15.00 per hour + tips

Work setting: In person

Help care for a historic inn by keeping guest rooms and common areas spotless, and occasionally supporting breakfast and small events. Comes with flexible scheduling, tips, employee discounts, paid training, retirement plan, and a small, friendly team vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same place. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.