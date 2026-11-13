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Fernandina Beach
📅 Christmas Tree Lighting & Family Fun on Nov. 27
7 days ago
📅 Christmas Tree Lighting & Family Fun at the Waterfront
Kick off the holidays at the Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Amelia River Waterfront Park, 123 S Front Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
Festivities start at 4:00 PM and include:
- Live performances by the RAO Dancers and Nassau Community Band
- Roast s’mores with the Pirates and see their pirate ship
- Kids’ Craft Tent with creative holiday projects
- Touch-a-Truck with the local Fire Department
- Boy Scouts selling hot chocolate and snacks
- Santa arrives at 4:00 PM in his red vintage Ford pickup for photos
The Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 5:45 PM. Bring the family, enjoy the music and treats, and stay to see the tree light up the riverfront.
More Info: Calendar • Christmas Tree Lighting
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