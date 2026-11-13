📅 Christmas Tree Lighting & Family Fun at the Waterfront

Kick off the holidays at the Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Amelia River Waterfront Park, 123 S Front Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Festivities start at 4:00 PM and include:

Live performances by the RAO Dancers and Nassau Community Band

and Roast s’mores with the Pirates and see their pirate ship

and see their pirate ship Kids’ Craft Tent with creative holiday projects

with creative holiday projects Touch-a-Truck with the local Fire Department

with the local Fire Department Boy Scouts selling hot chocolate and snacks

selling hot chocolate and snacks Santa arrives at 4:00 PM in his red vintage Ford pickup for photos

The Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 5:45 PM. Bring the family, enjoy the music and treats, and stay to see the tree light up the riverfront.