Police Department Hosts Community Appreciation Day

The Fernandina Beach Police Department will hold its 4th Annual Community Appreciation Day on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 1525 Lime Street. Families can tour the police department and vehicles, see Taser, PepperBall, and drone demonstrations, and get food from Beyond Horizons, Kona Ice, and Sassy Soda after completing the tour.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fernandina Beach Government