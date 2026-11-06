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🐱 Sweet Fergus Falls Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Fergus Falls, MN? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County for someone to bring them home.
Greg
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County
- Phone: (218) 739-3494
Greg is a handsome young brown tabby-type boy with that classic Domestic Shorthair charm. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, Greg could be a great match.
👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nikita
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County
- Phone: (218) 739-3494
Nikita is a lovely young brown Domestic Shorthair girl. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Nikita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tapatio
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County
- Phone: (218) 739-3494
Tapatio is a tiny black kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up in a loving home. If you’re prepared for kitten energy and playtime, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Tapatio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cholula
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County
- Phone: (218) 739-3494
Cholula is another adorable black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home. She’s young and ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps.
👉 Meet Cholula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tabasco
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County
- Phone: (218) 739-3494
Tabasco is a black male kitten who would love a family to call his own. Kittens like him do best with plenty of play, patience, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Tabasco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Otter Tail County at (218) 739-3494 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.