🐱 Sweet Fergus Falls Cats Ready for Adoption Today

Looking for a new feline friend in Fergus Falls, MN? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County

Phone: (218) 739-3494

Greg is a handsome young brown tabby-type boy with that classic Domestic Shorthair charm. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, Greg could be a great match.

👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County

Phone: (218) 739-3494

Nikita is a lovely young brown Domestic Shorthair girl. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Nikita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County

Phone: (218) 739-3494

Tapatio is a tiny black kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up in a loving home. If you’re prepared for kitten energy and playtime, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Tapatio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County

Phone: (218) 739-3494

Cholula is another adorable black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home. She’s young and ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps.

👉 Meet Cholula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Humane Society of Otter Tail County

Phone: (218) 739-3494

Tabasco is a black male kitten who would love a family to call his own. Kittens like him do best with plenty of play, patience, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Tabasco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Otter Tail County at (218) 739-3494 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.