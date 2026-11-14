Fenton has some solid hands-on transportation jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands instead of sitting at a desk.

Below are several roles with different skill levels, from entry-level movers to CDL operators.

Employer: Synergy Relocation

Synergy Relocation Location: Fenton, MO (in-person)

Fenton, MO (in-person) Type: Other (hourly)

Other (hourly) Pay: $18–$23/hour + tips, weekly pay

Load, unload, pack, and move homes and businesses as part of a crew—no experience needed, paid training from day one. Clear growth path: start as a packer and move up to higher-paying driver roles, with local work so you’re home every night.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

Location: Fenton, MO

Fenton, MO Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Pay: Not listed

Mount, balance, and repair tires, do basic maintenance like oil changes, and help keep the shop running smoothly. Good fit if you like a fast-paced shop environment, staying on your feet, and growing your skills in auto service.

Employer: JARBO

Location: Fenton, MO (travel up to 30%)

Fenton, MO (travel up to 30%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive compensation with increasing pay scale + production bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Drive and operate a jetter/vacuum truck to clean underground utility systems—this is more than just driving, you’ll be out of the truck running equipment. Training is provided if you have a Class B CDL, and the company offers strong benefits including 100% employer-paid medical and dental.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.