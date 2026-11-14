Fenton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and allied health pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or leadership roles, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Fenton, MO

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts )

(13-week contract, , ) Pay: $2,123 per week

This role is ideal if you want steady day shifts and guaranteed hours with a recruiter-focused agency. Triage highlights day-one health, vision, dental, 401(k), weekly pay, housing options, and strong clinical support.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Fenton, MO

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts )

(13-week contract, , ) Pay: $2,141 per week

Work as a US Tech handling scans, patient prep, and reporting for a busy imaging team. Requires ARDMS, BLS, and 1–2 years’ experience; benefits start day one, with weekly pay, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, CE, and wellness programs.

Employer: SSM Health

Location: SSM Health Medical Group – Fenton Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Employee, 40 hrs/week )

(Employee, ) Salary: Not listed

Lead a five-provider oncology practice and 17-chair infusion center on the St. Clare Hospital campus. Great fit for an RN with a BSN and leadership experience who wants to manage staff, patient flow, and unit operations in a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.