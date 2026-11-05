📣 Several Fenton, MO Sales & Marketing Roles With Solid Pay

Fenton’s sales scene is busy right now, from outdoor décor to industrial gear to climate tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Harvest Sporting Group Inc. (REP Outdoor Group)

Harvest Sporting Group Inc. (REP Outdoor Group) Location: Fenton, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: About $65,000/year base + commission + bonus

Lead sales for outdoor, sporting goods, hunting, fishing, western, gift, and home décor brands. You’ll work directly with the CEO, manage key retail and distributor accounts, travel to trade shows, and help build a scalable sales program and team. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, travel reimbursement, and product discounts.

Employer: Air Specialists Worldwide, Inc.

Location: Fenton, MO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-site role managing and growing customer accounts for industrial and manufacturing clients. You’ll handle quotes, orders, and tech questions, and work closely with manufacturers and a small internal team. Good fit if you like technical products, problem-solving, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Fenton, MO (on-site, 5 days/week)

(on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time summer internship (12 weeks)

Pay: $21.00–$30.00/hour

Hands-on technical sales internship with a global HVAC and climate solutions leader. You’ll shadow sales account managers, join customer meetings, and learn how complex building systems are sold and supported. Designed for engineering students (sophomore year or higher) and can lead to Trane’s Graduate Training Program.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.