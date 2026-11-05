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🎓 Fenton, MO Education Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Fenton has some solid options right now if you like helping people learn and grow. These roles are great if you want flexible hours and work that actually feels meaningful.
Child Care Assistant Teacher
- Employer: La Petite Academy
- Location: Fenton, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with young kids in a center that offers 50% childcare discount, no nights or weekends, and flexible schedules. You’ll help keep the classroom fun, safe, and organized while getting ongoing training, tuition help, and a 401(k) match.
Fitness Coach
- Employer: Xtra Mile Fitness
- Location: Fenton, MO
- Type: Part-time (5–20 hours/week)
- Salary: $23.00 – $55.00 per hour
Lead group workouts and personal training sessions while helping people hit their fitness goals. This role comes with flexible hours, free fitness classes, a gym membership, and continuing education credits.
Substitute Teacher – Evergreen
- Employer: Archdiocese of St. Louis
- Location: Fenton, MO
- Type: Temporary / On-call
- Salary: Not listed
Step into classrooms across grade levels to keep learning on track when the regular teacher is out. You’ll follow lesson plans, manage the class, and support students during the school day with a flexible, as-needed schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.