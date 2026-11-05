🛒 Fenton, MO Retail Jobs With Multiple $65K+ Opportunities

Fenton’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—good mix of steady retail, front desk, and on-the-road roles. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and staying active.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Fenton, MO (701 Gravois)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $47,500–$71,300 base + ~$18,000 commission (target $65,500–$89,300)

Step into a key leadership role in a busy AT&T retail store—help run daily operations, coach the sales team, and make sure customers get top-tier service and tech support. Comes with paid training, strong benefits (medical, 401(k), tuition help, paid time off, parental leave) and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: Gateway Region YMCA

Location: Fenton, MO (RiverChase YMCA)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role where you’re the friendly face of the Y—greet members, check people in, handle memberships and program sign-ups, and help with member challenges and events. Good fit if you like a community-focused, family-friendly environment and enjoy solving member questions in person and by phone.

Employer: PepsiCo (Frito-Lay brands)

Location: Fenton, MO (local route)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.84/hour

Schedule: 5 days/week, early start (4–5 a.m.), 8–9 hour days

Drive your own car (with mileage reimbursement) to local stores and keep shelves stocked with favorites like Lay’s and Doritos. This is a physical, on-the-go job—lifting up to 40 lbs, moving product, and working closely with route sales reps—with on-the-job training and full-time benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fenton, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role is sales- and service-goal driven)

High-level salon role inside Ulta where you do cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, brows, and more, while building strong guest relationships and meeting weekly sales goals. Great if you have a cosmetology license, love beauty trends, and want steady traffic plus support from a big national brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details on schedules, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.