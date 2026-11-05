🏭 Fenton, MO Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Fenton’s shops are busy and looking for people who like working with their hands and machines. If you want steady full-time work in a production setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Control Devices, LLC

Control Devices, LLC Location: Fenton, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (amount not listed)

Hourly (amount not listed) Posting: Open until filled

Run Hydromat equipment in a machine shop setting for a local manufacturer. Good fit if you like precision work, production lines, and a steady schedule in a shop environment.

Employer: Control Devices, LLC

Control Devices, LLC Location: Fenton, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Posting: Open until filled

General machine shop role with full-time hours, helping keep production moving. Expect hands-on work, helping with different tasks around the shop and on the floor.

Employer: St. Louis Powersports

Location: Fenton, MO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour (based on experience)

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, paid time off, employee discount

Build and prep new ATVs and side-by-sides for sale, install accessories, unload deliveries, and keep the warehouse organized. Great if you enjoy powersports, have basic mechanical skills, and want a job around the newest machines.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.