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🏭 Fenton, MO Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring
Fenton’s shops are busy and looking for people who like working with their hands and machines. If you want steady full-time work in a production setting, these are worth a look.
Hydromat Operator
- Employer: Control Devices, LLC
- Location: Fenton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly (amount not listed)
- Posting: Open until filled
Run Hydromat equipment in a machine shop setting for a local manufacturer. Good fit if you like precision work, production lines, and a steady schedule in a shop environment.
Manufacturing Laborer
- Employer: Control Devices, LLC
- Location: Fenton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Posting: Open until filled
General machine shop role with full-time hours, helping keep production moving. Expect hands-on work, helping with different tasks around the shop and on the floor.
Assembly Technician for Motorsports/Powersports
- Employer: St. Louis Powersports
- Location: Fenton, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour (based on experience)
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, paid time off, employee discount
Build and prep new ATVs and side-by-sides for sale, install accessories, unload deliveries, and keep the warehouse organized. Great if you enjoy powersports, have basic mechanical skills, and want a job around the newest machines.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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