👔 Fenton, MO Executive & Management – Multiple High-Impact Roles

Fenton’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in fitness, tech construction, and mission‑critical infrastructure. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crunch Fitness – Undefeated Tribe

Crunch Fitness – Undefeated Tribe Location: Fenton & Manchester, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead group fitness for two Crunch clubs, managing instructors, class schedules, and member experience. Comes with PTO, subsidized health insurance, free gym membership, and the chance to grow with a fast‑expanding, award‑winning franchise.

Employer: Beckerle Consultants, Inc. (via HirefinderRPO)

(via HirefinderRPO) Location: Fenton, MO (projects across the U.S.)

(projects across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee data center and mission‑critical construction projects nationwide from award to closeout. Good fit if you have 3+ years of PM experience in construction/telecom/electrical and want high‑profile projects, travel, and long‑term growth.

Employer: ArchKey Solutions

Location: Fenton, MO (travel/temporary relocation to project sites)

(travel/temporary relocation to project sites) Type: Full-time, travel role

Salary: $84,000 – $111,000 base (DOE) + vehicle allowance, phone allowance, travel incentives

Manage multiple low-voltage and technology projects (voice/data, security, AV, nurse call, DAS, fire alarm) from bid to closeout. Strong match if you have 1–5 years of construction PM experience, want big-company benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and don’t mind being on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings you can jump on.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.