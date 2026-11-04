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Fenton
📣 Fenton, MO Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $90K
2 days ago
Fenton’s sales scene is busy right now, from big national brands to local firms. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options to check out.
BCP Industry Manager
- Employer: Fabick Cat
- Location: Fenton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a strategic role leading Building Construction Products (BCP) and Cat Compact equipment across Fabick Cat’s territory. You’ll own product launches, sales programs, analytics, and work closely with Caterpillar reps and regional sales teams.
Sales Representative
- Employer: Sleep Number Corporation
- Location: Fenton, MO
- Type: Full-time (retail schedule, evenings/weekends)
- Salary: Most earn $47,000–$66,000/year (base $16/hr + uncapped commission & bonuses)
Help customers find the right sleep setup while earning commission with a well-known national brand. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, training, and career development.
Field Sales Professional
- Employer: Andrew Meier Inc. / Meier Insurance Agency
- Location: Fenton, MO (business-to-business, in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year (weekly draw + commission & bonuses)
Outside sales role selling supplemental health insurance with short sales cycles, strong training, and lifetime vested renewals after 5 years. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, want leadership paths, and can get or already have a Health & Life license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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