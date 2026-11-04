📣 Fenton, MO Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $90K

Fenton’s sales scene is busy right now, from big national brands to local firms. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Fabick Cat

Fabick Cat Location: Fenton, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a strategic role leading Building Construction Products (BCP) and Cat Compact equipment across Fabick Cat’s territory. You’ll own product launches, sales programs, analytics, and work closely with Caterpillar reps and regional sales teams.

Employer: Sleep Number Corporation

Location: Fenton, MO

Type: Full-time (retail schedule, evenings/weekends)

Salary: Most earn $47,000–$66,000/year (base $16/hr + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Help customers find the right sleep setup while earning commission with a well-known national brand. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, training, and career development.

Employer: Andrew Meier Inc. / Meier Insurance Agency

Location: Fenton, MO (business-to-business, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year (weekly draw + commission & bonuses)

Outside sales role selling supplemental health insurance with short sales cycles, strong training, and lifetime vested renewals after 5 years. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, want leadership paths, and can get or already have a Health & Life license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.