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📢 Free Community Career & Resource Expo – Nov 19 in Federalsburg
📢 Free Community Career & Resource Expo in Federalsburg
Looking for a job or local support services? Stop by the Community Career and Resource Expo to meet area employers and community resource providers all in one place.
When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: Federalsburg Activity Center, 118 Morris Avenue, Federalsburg, MD
Cost: Free
This event is organized through the Maryland Workforce Exchange and Upper Shore American Job Center and is open to community members.
For more information, email Brian Carmean (brian.carmean@maryland.gov) or Rebecca Burrows (rebecca.burrows@maryland.gov).
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