📢 Free Community Career & Resource Expo in Federalsburg

Looking for a job or local support services? Stop by the Community Career and Resource Expo to meet area employers and community resource providers all in one place.

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: Federalsburg Activity Center, 118 Morris Avenue, Federalsburg, MD

Cost: Free

This event is organized through the Maryland Workforce Exchange and Upper Shore American Job Center and is open to community members.

For more information, email Brian Carmean (brian.carmean@maryland.gov) or Rebecca Burrows (rebecca.burrows@maryland.gov).