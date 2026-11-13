📢 More behavioral health care now available in Federalsburg

People in Federalsburg and Caroline County now have another option for mental health and substance use support.

Ashley Gray, a behavioral health clinician, has joined Choptank Community Health System’s Federalsburg Health Center. She provides:

Individual, group, and family counseling

Help with both mental health and substance use concerns

and concerns Goal-setting and personalized treatment plans

Support building coping skills and coordinating care with other providers and community resources

Gray holds a master’s in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and is licensed in Maryland and Delaware, with advanced certification in alcohol and drug counseling in Delaware.

Anyone interested in behavioral health care can contact Choptank Health’s Federalsburg Health Center or visit www.ChoptankHealth.org to learn about services and next steps. New patients are welcome at all Choptank locations.

Media contact: Sara Rich, President/CEO – (410) 479-4306 ext. 5012.