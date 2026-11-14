Federal Way’s home care scene is busy right now. If you like one‑on‑one care and flexible hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fedelta Home Care

Fedelta Home Care Location: Clients across South King County (based in Federal Way, WA )

Clients across (based in ) Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.25–$24.75 per hour, based on experience

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes: personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, errands, and companionship. No experience required, and CNA/HCA/NAR is preferred but not required at hire if you’re willing to get certified. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, mileage reimbursement, commuter benefits, and employee discounts.

Employer: Fedelta Home Care

Fedelta Home Care Location: South King County / Federal Way, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.25–$24.75 per hour, based on experience

Great if you’re planning to become a CNA or HCA and want to start in home care now. You’ll support clients with daily living tasks, mobility, and companionship while you work toward your credential. Same strong benefits as other Fedelta roles, plus a focus on training and growth.

Employer: Korean Women's Association (KWA)

Location: Federal Way, WA (serving Federal Way, Kent, Auburn, Des Moines & nearby)

(serving Federal Way, Kent, Auburn, Des Moines & nearby) Type: Flexible part-time and full-time

Pay: $23.54–$27.28 per hour, plus benefits

In-home caregiver role with routes around South King County. You’ll help with personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, mobility, and companionship. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid HCA training, paid travel time, and mileage reimbursement. Must be 18+, have reliable transportation, and be willing to earn your HCA certification.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.