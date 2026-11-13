Federal Way’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like patient care and steady hours, these local clinics and offices have some solid options.

Employer: Smile Center Dental Care

Smile Center Dental Care Location: Federal Way, WA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour (DOE)

Small private dental office that focuses on patient comfort and care. Great fit if you’re a caring team player with a growth mindset; experience or graduation from a dental assisting program required. Bonus: they even have an office dog.

Employer: Frontier Dermatology

Location: Federal Way, WA (home clinic, some travel to other sites)

(home clinic, some travel to other sites) Type: Likely full-time , varied schedule Mon, Wed–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm (off Tuesdays)

Likely , varied schedule Mon, Wed–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm (off Tuesdays) Pay: $21.00–$26.00/hour

Hands-on role in a dermatology clinic, perfect if you want clinical hours for grad school or a future in medicine. You’ll document patient exams, work closely with providers, and get strong benefits like health insurance, 401k match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Frontier Dermatology

Location: Federal Way, WA (home clinic, some travel to other sites)

(home clinic, some travel to other sites) Type: Likely full-time , varied schedule Mon, Wed–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm (off Tuesdays)

Likely , varied schedule Mon, Wed–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm (off Tuesdays) Pay: $21.00–$31.00/hour

Certified or registered WA State MAs can step into a busy derm practice, rooming patients, assisting with procedures, and doing patient education. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays) and lots of hands-on specialty experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.