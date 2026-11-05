📅 Dino-themed kids art event at Federal Way Library

📅 Dino art time at the library for kids 6+

Celebrate DINO-vember with a fun, guided art project led by local artist Collin Veenstra at the Federal Way Library.

All art supplies and snacks are provided, and no registration is required—just drop in with your kids ages 6 and up.

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Federal Way Library.

If you need disability accommodations, email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event so the library can help.

The library will be open 11:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event.