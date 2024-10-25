Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FDL Reporter | The Reporter

    Envisioning Greater: Fond du Lac County agriculture: It's so cheesy

    By Tracy Qualmann,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YveUO_0wLRyqsb00

    Did you know:

    • In 2023, Wisconsin produced 3,520,083 pounds of cheese (out of the 14,062,775 produced in all the U.S.)? (Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)
    • With 25% of the nation’s total cheese production, Wisconsin maintained its ranking as the nation’s top cheese-producing state in 2023. (Source: Wisconsin Specialty Cheese, May 2024)
    • Fond du Lac County is home to some of the most extraordinary cheeses around, including Grande, Baker, LaClare and Saputo.

    Fond du Lac County is known for its rich farming heritage and long-standing tradition of cheese-making. This region plays a crucial role in Wisconsin’s well-earned reputation as “America’s Dairyland.” Cheese lovers across the country recognize Wisconsin cheeses for their unmatched quality … and Fond du Lac County’s producers are a cut above the rest (at least we think so).

    More Envisioning Greater: Click here to read more Envisioning Greater columns

    European immigrants, particularly from Germany and Switzerland, brought their cheesemaking traditions to the region in the 19th century. These early settlers recognized the potential for a thriving dairy industry and set up small family farms and artisanal cheese factories to supply local communities. By the early 20th century, cheese production in the county was booming. Today, you can hardly turn your head without finding a delicious slice to satisfy your taste buds.

    The cheese found in Fond du Lac County is nothing short of amazing; the variety seems endless. This area is known for many different kinds; however, we tend to specialize in cheddar, Colby, gouda, mozzarella, and artisan and specialty cheeses.

    To capitalize on this cheesy goodness, Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Agri-Business Council created the Ag Gift Box. These boxes make the perfect gift for nearly everyone you might know.

    In 2024, there are four box options:

    • A Taste of Wisconsin ($30): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds and 8-ounce Widmer’s cheese spread.
    • Legen-dairy Wisconsin ($55): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds, 8-ounce Widmer’s cheese spread, 16-ounce Baker string cheese, 16-ounce Beck’s summer sausage, 7-ounce Clearview A2 cheese and one sleeve Confections for any Occasion chocolates.
    • Udderly Fabulous ($80): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds, 8-ounce Widmer’s cheese spread, 16-ounce Baker string cheese, 16-ounce Beck’s summer sausage, 7-ounce Clearview A2 cheese, one sleeve Confections for any Occasion chocolates, 4-ounce Brandon Meats beef sticks, two bags of 1 ounce Faris popcorn, 4-ounce LaClare cheese log, 8-ounce Master’s Reserve cheddar and 6-ounce Belgioioso snack bag.
    • Moo-velous Extreme ($100): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds, 8-ounce Widmer’s cheese spread, 16-ounce Baker string cheese, 16-ounce Beck’s summer sausage, 7-ounce Clearview A2 cheese, one sleeve Confections for any Occasion chocolates, 4-ounce Brandon Meats beef sticks, two bags of 1-ounce Faris popcorn, 4-ounce LaClare cheese log, 8-ounce Master’s Reserve cheddar, 6-ounce Belgioioso snack bag, 5-ounce Sartori cheddar, 5-ounce Eden Meats Slim Jim sticks, 4-ounce Salchert Meats beef sticks, 8-ounce Ala Creme cheese spread and Kelley Country Creamery ice cream scoop.

    Ready to order yours? Visit https://tinyurl.com/ynnfe6cy or contact Amy at aries@envisiongreaterfdl.com or 920-322-2292.

    Tracy Qualmann is senior director of marketing & communication for Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

    This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Envisioning Greater: Fond du Lac County agriculture: It's so cheesy

    Related Search

    Fond du Lac countyAgricultureWisconsinLac countySwitzerlandU.S.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA10 hours ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy