Envisioning Greater: Fond du Lac County agriculture: It's so cheesy

In 2023, Wisconsin produced 3,520,083 pounds of cheese (out of the 14,062,775 produced in all the U.S.)? (Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)

With 25% of the nation’s total cheese production, Wisconsin maintained its ranking as the nation’s top cheese-producing state in 2023. (Source: Wisconsin Specialty Cheese, May 2024)

Fond du Lac County is home to some of the most extraordinary cheeses around, including Grande, Baker, LaClare and Saputo.

Fond du Lac County is known for its rich farming heritage and long-standing tradition of cheese-making. This region plays a crucial role in Wisconsin’s well-earned reputation as “America’s Dairyland.” Cheese lovers across the country recognize Wisconsin cheeses for their unmatched quality … and Fond du Lac County’s producers are a cut above the rest (at least we think so).

European immigrants, particularly from Germany and Switzerland, brought their cheesemaking traditions to the region in the 19th century. These early settlers recognized the potential for a thriving dairy industry and set up small family farms and artisanal cheese factories to supply local communities. By the early 20th century, cheese production in the county was booming. Today, you can hardly turn your head without finding a delicious slice to satisfy your taste buds.

The cheese found in Fond du Lac County is nothing short of amazing; the variety seems endless. This area is known for many different kinds; however, we tend to specialize in cheddar, Colby, gouda, mozzarella, and artisan and specialty cheeses.

To capitalize on this cheesy goodness, Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Agri-Business Council created the Ag Gift Box. These boxes make the perfect gift for nearly everyone you might know.

In 2024, there are four box options:

A Taste of Wisconsin ($30): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds and 8-ounce Widmer’s cheese spread.

Legen-dairy Wisconsin ($55): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds, 8-ounce Widmer's cheese spread, 16-ounce Baker string cheese, 16-ounce Beck's summer sausage, 7-ounce Clearview A2 cheese and one sleeve Confections for any Occasion chocolates.

Udderly Fabulous ($80): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds, 8-ounce Widmer's cheese spread, 16-ounce Baker string cheese, 16-ounce Beck's summer sausage, 7-ounce Clearview A2 cheese, one sleeve Confections for any Occasion chocolates, 4-ounce Brandon Meats beef sticks, two bags of 1 ounce Faris popcorn, 4-ounce LaClare cheese log, 8-ounce Master's Reserve cheddar and 6-ounce Belgioioso snack bag.

Moo-velous Extreme ($100): 5-ounce Sartori wedge, 4-ounce Bluestem Bison snack sticks, 12-ounce Weyauwega Star Dairy cheese curds, 8-ounce Widmer's cheese spread, 16-ounce Baker string cheese, 16-ounce Beck's summer sausage, 7-ounce Clearview A2 cheese, one sleeve Confections for any Occasion chocolates, 4-ounce Brandon Meats beef sticks, two bags of 1-ounce Faris popcorn, 4-ounce LaClare cheese log, 8-ounce Master's Reserve cheddar, 6-ounce Belgioioso snack bag, 5-ounce Sartori cheddar, 5-ounce Eden Meats Slim Jim sticks, 4-ounce Salchert Meats beef sticks, 8-ounce Ala Creme cheese spread and Kelley Country Creamery ice cream scoop.

Ready to order yours? Visit https://tinyurl.com/ynnfe6cy or contact Amy at aries@envisiongreaterfdl.com or 920-322-2292.

Tracy Qualmann is senior director of marketing & communication for Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

