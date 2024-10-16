Trick or treat starts Oct. 26 for most Fond du Lac-area communities. See hours in your area

FOND DU LAC – It's almost time for trick-or-treating — are your costumes ready?

As families debate whether they'll need jackets for trick-or-treating and local houses decorate in honor of the Halloween tradition, here are the trick-or-treat times in the Fond du Lac area.

Oct. 26

Fond du Lac: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

North Fond du Lac: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Campbellsport: 2 to 4 p.m.

Eden: 3 to 5 p.m.

Rosendale: 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Cloud: 3 to 5 p.m.

Waupun: 4 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 27

Ripon: 3 to 5 p.m.

Oakfield: 3 to 5 p.m.

Mount Calvary: 2 to 4 p.m.

Lomira: 4 to 6 p.m.

Mayville: 3 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31

Brandon: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Brownsville: 4 to 6 p.m.

More trick-or-treat opportunities

Before regular trick-or-treat hours, Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership will host Monster March from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, with free trick-or-treating at local businesses for children in costume. The list of participating businesses is available at downtownfdl.com .

Aurora Health Center – Fond du Lac will host its first Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the parking lot of the clinic, 210 Wisconsin American Drive. The free event will also include giveaways and other activities.

Open Road Harley Davidson, 24 S. Rolling Meadows Drive, will host Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, including adult and kids' costume contests, a bike-painting contest and more.

American Legion's fourth annual Trunk or Treat invites families to the Foxhole Bar, 500 Fond du Lac Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com .

