What does Fond du Lac think of its new theater? Readers say it will be good for the city.

FOND DU LAC – As people start flocking to movies again at Odyssey Cinemas and Social Fond du Lac 8, 1131 W. Scott St., many are excited for the amenity in the city.

Since its opening Sept. 27 , the theater announced ongoing specials, which include continuing weekly Tuesday $6 movies — $7 in the premium format auditorium. "Last Chance Thursdays" also offers $6 for movies ending their run each Thursday.

"Being a small, family-owned regional operator, it will always be our goal to stay as affordable as possible for families," the Odyssey Cinemas and Social Fond du Lac 8 with Premium Format Auditorium Facebook page read.

Odyssey Cinemas also gets promotional collector cups for most of the major releases at its locations, offering them for normal drink prices while supplies last. Collector popcorn buckets, when available, will be $10 plus tax.

Additionally, the premium format auditorium, with the 60-foot-high main screen and 20 speakers, officially opened for movies Oct. 11.

Streetwise asked readers for their thoughts on the theater, and the responses have been positive for its looks, comfort and the overall movie-going experience.

Most of the comments were people happy to see Fond du Lac have a theater like this, as well as a place to go in Fond du Lac in general, saying this will be good for the area.

Others were impressed by the design of the theater and the quality of the auditoriums, with one response acknowledging the time and money that went into the project.

"The seats smelled so fresh and new, we felt bad every time popcorn got spilled on them," said Ross Miller, who saw "The Wild Robot" with his daughter. "A first-rate theater. We can't wait to go again."

Many responses also included excitement to return to the theater and see even more movies.

During construction, some readers had reservations about the beer and wine wall, wondering how it would work and how it would enforce responsible drinking. A few others had debated the necessity of the heated recliner seats and whether it would make them fall asleep and miss the movie. However, ever since the theater reopened, The Reporter hasn't received any more of those comments.

One reader did wish there were more ways to see what movies were playing besides online and at the ticketing kiosks, for those who don't have access to the internet.

Movies that were popular with readers so far include the currently playing "Twisters," "Joker: Folie à Deux" and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Grand-opening specials continue throughout October with a giveaway offering $7,500 in prizes, including a prize for free movies, soda and popcorn for a year. Anyone interested can register for free at the theater all month.

Odyssey Annual Buckets are also still discounted to $14.99 plus tax through October. Annual buckets include free refills on Tuesdays with any ticket purchase and $2.99 refills anytime for 12 months.

The next free community movie showings, presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fond du Lac County, will be "Minions: Rise of Gru" at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 and "Sing" Oct. 26.

A list of available shows and tickets are available at the ticket kiosks and online at tickets.fonddulac.odysseytheatres.com .

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com .

