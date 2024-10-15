Open in App
    Political experts to break down 2024 election in panel discussion at Knuth Brewing Company Oct. 25

    By Brandon Reid, Fond du Lac Reporter,

    2 days ago

    RIPON – Three political experts will break down important issues and developments in the 2024 state and national election campaigns during a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

    Sponsored by Ripon College’s Center for Politics and the People, the event is free and open to the public and will be held on the second floor of Knuth Brewing Company, 230 Watson St, Ripon.

    Nov. 5 election: Here's what to know about ballots, deadlines and more ahead of the Nov. 5 election in Fond du Lac

    Panelists include:

    • Charlie Sykes, a political commentator, MSNBC contributor and former editor-in-chief of The Bulwark;
    • Emilee Fannon, capitol reporter for CBS 58 and co-host of Wisconsin Eye’s Rewind; and
    • Craig Gilbert, Lubar Fellow at Marquette University and retired Washington Bureau chief and national political reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

    More details: https://ripon.edu/event/panel-discussion-on-the-2024-election/ .

    More news: Road construction season continues in Fond du Lac. Here's a look at remaining projects and when they will end.

    Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @breidHTRNews .

    This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Political experts to break down 2024 election in panel discussion at Knuth Brewing Company Oct. 25

