Political experts to break down 2024 election in panel discussion at Knuth Brewing Company Oct. 25

RIPON – Three political experts will break down important issues and developments in the 2024 state and national election campaigns during a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

Sponsored by Ripon College’s Center for Politics and the People, the event is free and open to the public and will be held on the second floor of Knuth Brewing Company, 230 Watson St, Ripon.

Panelists include:

Charlie Sykes, a political commentator, MSNBC contributor and former editor-in-chief of The Bulwark;

Emilee Fannon, capitol reporter for CBS 58 and co-host of Wisconsin Eye’s Rewind; and

Craig Gilbert, Lubar Fellow at Marquette University and retired Washington Bureau chief and national political reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

More details: https://ripon.edu/event/panel-discussion-on-the-2024-election/ .

