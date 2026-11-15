Fayetteville has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few kitties at our local shelter who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Dark gray/blue tabby

Dark gray/blue tabby Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 574-2722

Shirley is a dark tabby baby girl with a soft gray-blue coat. She’s young and ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 574-2722

Tom is a mostly white little boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to call his own. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten from a young age, Tom could be a great match.

👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 574-2722

Muffy is another mostly white kitten boy, with a slightly lower adoption fee. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, Muffy and one of his shelter buddies could grow up together in your home.

👉 Meet Muffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue tabby

Gray/blue tabby Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 574-2722

Jojo is a beautiful gray-blue tabby adult cat. If you’d like a calmer companion who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Jojo may be the perfect fit for your home.

👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Fayette County Animal Shelter at (304) 574-2722 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.