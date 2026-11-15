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🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Fayetteville — Meet Your New Best Friend
Fayetteville has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few kitties at our local shelter who would love to meet you.
Shirley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dark gray/blue tabby
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 574-2722
Shirley is a dark tabby baby girl with a soft gray-blue coat. She’s young and ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 574-2722
Tom is a mostly white little boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to call his own. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten from a young age, Tom could be a great match.
👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muffy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 574-2722
Muffy is another mostly white kitten boy, with a slightly lower adoption fee. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, Muffy and one of his shelter buddies could grow up together in your home.
👉 Meet Muffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jojo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue tabby
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 574-2722
Jojo is a beautiful gray-blue tabby adult cat. If you’d like a calmer companion who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Jojo may be the perfect fit for your home.
👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Fayette County Animal Shelter at (304) 574-2722 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.