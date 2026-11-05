⚡ Several Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs in Fayetteville, WV

Fayetteville’s utility and energy scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and long-term projects on the water and renewable power side. If you like hands-on work that keeps the lights on and the water flowing, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Water

American Water Location: Fayetteville, WV

Salary: $31.00–$34.00/hour + annual incentive pay

+ annual incentive pay Type: Full-time

This role is all about installing, maintaining, and repairing water distribution systems out in the field. You’ll drive company trucks and equipment, work with valves, hydrants, and meters, read meters for billing, and handle customer turn-ons/turn-offs, with a full benefits package and room to grow.

Employer: American Water

American Water Location: Fayetteville, WV

Salary: $37.00–$38.00/hour + annual incentive pay

+ annual incentive pay Type: Full-time

Lead a crew that builds and maintains water pipelines, valves, pumps, and meters. You’ll assign work, train crew members, handle safety, inspect for leaks, and respond to customer issues—good fit if you have 3+ years in construction, plumbing, or building trades and want a step up into leadership.

Employer: Brookfield Renewable N.A.

Location: Fayetteville, WV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee major hydro turbine rehab and outage projects for one of the largest renewable power companies in the U.S. You’ll plan and track outages, coordinate contractors, support design and fabrication of replacement parts, and handle project safety, scope, cost, and schedule—great for someone with mechanical/electrical background and project lead experience in power generation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.