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Volleyball
📅 Nov. 6, 2026: Volleyball regional quarterfinal vs Fayetteville
3 days ago
📅 Volleyball regional quarterfinals vs. Fayetteville
Runge ISD has a Volleyball Regional Quarterfinals Game vs. Fayetteville scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 p.m.
The game will be played at Flatonia Independent School District, TX, USA.
If you want to support the team, mark your calendar for Nov. 6 at 6:00 p.m. and head to Flatonia ISD for the match.
More Info: Runge ISD
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