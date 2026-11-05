📅 Nov. 6, 2026: Volleyball regional quarterfinal vs Fayetteville

📅 Volleyball regional quarterfinals vs. Fayetteville

Runge ISD has a Volleyball Regional Quarterfinals Game vs. Fayetteville scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 p.m.

The game will be played at Flatonia Independent School District, TX, USA.

If you want to support the team, mark your calendar for Nov. 6 at 6:00 p.m. and head to Flatonia ISD for the match.