The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Public Library hosted an overnight "Stuffie Sleepover" where nearly 100 stuffed animals spent a night at the library enjoying games, puzzles, computer time, a movie, and books after their young owners attended a bedtime story and tucked them in. Families who took part can pick up their stuffed animals on 2026-11-14 and will receive a special memory book with photos of their toys’ overnight adventures. The library also thanked the Imagination Library of Lincoln County Tennessee for joining the event and sharing information with families.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fayetteville-Lincoln County Public Library