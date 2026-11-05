🚌 Fayetteville, TN Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fayetteville has some solid driving jobs right now, from seasonal helper work to steady CDL routes. Good mix of local routes, active work, and chances to grow.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Fayetteville, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active all day. You’ll work outdoors, meet at a local pick-up spot, and get flexible hours Monday–Saturday based on daily needs.

Note: The second UPS posting is the same Driver Helper role, so it’s not listed twice here.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fayetteville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in the store when needed. No CDL required, just a valid driver’s license, some auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: SRM Concrete

Location: Fayetteville, TN, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a ready-mix concrete truck to local job sites and be home daily. You’ll use your Class A or B CDL, focus on safety, and be the main contact for customers on construction sites.

If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles tend to fill fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.