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🏥 Fayetteville NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $13–$42/hr
Fayetteville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from urgent care clinics to VA and specialty hospital roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.
Pathologist
- Employer: PathGroup
- Location: Fayetteville, NC (serving an eight-hospital system)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation & benefits (exact amount not listed)
AP/CP Board-Certified or Board-Eligible Pathologist role in a high-volume, on-site hospital practice (no Pap smears, bone marrows, or autopsies). You’ll join a collegial 3-physician team, share 1:4 call, and work mostly weekday hours while helping implement digital pathology in a Breast Center of Excellence.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Neuro Diagnostics
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,076 per week (subject to confirmation)
Short-term travel RRT assignment focused on respiratory/neuro diagnostics, ideal if you like variety and higher weekly pay. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), and life insurance, plus recruiter support from a nurse-founded agency.
Foreign Pharmacy Grad – International Pharmacy Intern
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $30.00 – $42.00 per hour
- Application window expected to close: 11/13/2027
US Non-Accredited Foreign Pharmacy Graduates can complete required US intern hours while working in a busy retail pharmacy setting. You’ll support prescription processing, patient counseling under a pharmacist, immunizations (where allowed), and build toward full Pharmacist licensure with a clear training roadmap and full-time benefits.
(Note: A second CVS posting has the same role details, so it’s not listed twice here.)
Medical Assistant – Urgent Care
- Employer: Urgent Care (clinic setting)
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Likely Full-time / In-person (urgent care setting)
- Pay Range: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour
Hands-on Medical Assistant role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, document in the EHR, assist with labs, meds, and procedures like wound care and laceration repairs. Good fit if you like a fast-paced clinic, want on-the-job training, and are looking for advancement and professional development.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) – 1915(i) Services
- Employer: Net Housing Homes
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Listed as Full-time (posting also notes part-time positions)
- Pay Range: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour
Provide daily living support and personal care for seniors, veterans, and individuals with intellectual, developmental, and mental health challenges in a residential setting. Great if you’re compassionate, can work 12-hour shifts, and want purpose-driven work with growth potential in a supportive team.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN/LVN) – GS-06
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Federal position
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Pay: Competitive federal salary with regular increases (exact rate not listed)
Serve veterans in an outpatient/primary care setting, providing meds, treatments, and patient education as a GS-06 LPN. This role comes with strong federal benefits: 37–50 days of paid time off per year, pension plus federal 401(k) with up to 5% VA contributions, and comprehensive federal insurance options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Fayetteville moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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