Fayetteville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from urgent care clinics to VA and specialty hospital roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: PathGroup

PathGroup Location: Fayetteville, NC (serving an eight-hospital system)

(serving an eight-hospital system) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation & benefits (exact amount not listed)

AP/CP Board-Certified or Board-Eligible Pathologist role in a high-volume, on-site hospital practice (no Pap smears, bone marrows, or autopsies). You’ll join a collegial 3-physician team, share 1:4 call, and work mostly weekday hours while helping implement digital pathology in a Breast Center of Excellence.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,076 per week (subject to confirmation)

Short-term travel RRT assignment focused on respiratory/neuro diagnostics, ideal if you like variety and higher weekly pay. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), and life insurance, plus recruiter support from a nurse-founded agency.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $30.00 – $42.00 per hour

Application window expected to close: 11/13/2027

US Non-Accredited Foreign Pharmacy Graduates can complete required US intern hours while working in a busy retail pharmacy setting. You’ll support prescription processing, patient counseling under a pharmacist, immunizations (where allowed), and build toward full Pharmacist licensure with a clear training roadmap and full-time benefits.

(Note: A second CVS posting has the same role details, so it’s not listed twice here.)

Employer: Urgent Care (clinic setting)

(clinic setting) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Likely Full-time / In-person (urgent care setting)

Likely (urgent care setting) Pay Range: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on Medical Assistant role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, document in the EHR, assist with labs, meds, and procedures like wound care and laceration repairs. Good fit if you like a fast-paced clinic, want on-the-job training, and are looking for advancement and professional development.

Employer: Net Housing Homes

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Listed as Full-time (posting also notes part-time positions)

Listed as (posting also notes part-time positions) Pay Range: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Provide daily living support and personal care for seniors, veterans, and individuals with intellectual, developmental, and mental health challenges in a residential setting. Great if you’re compassionate, can work 12-hour shifts, and want purpose-driven work with growth potential in a supportive team.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time, Federal position

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pay: Competitive federal salary with regular increases (exact rate not listed)

Serve veterans in an outpatient/primary care setting, providing meds, treatments, and patient education as a GS-06 LPN. This role comes with strong federal benefits: 37–50 days of paid time off per year, pension plus federal 401(k) with up to 5% VA contributions, and comprehensive federal insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Fayetteville moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.