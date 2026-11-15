Fayetteville’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (QDOBA)

Thrive Restaurant Group (QDOBA) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus delivery fees and tips (exact amount not listed)

Deliver catering orders for QDOBA, give great customer service, and help in the restaurant when you’re not on the road. You’ll need your own reliable car, a clean driving record, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs; in return you can access health benefits, PTO (where eligible), and a people-focused workplace.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group / Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Serve guests at Applebee’s, take orders, and create a friendly, welcoming vibe. This role offers growth potential, free shift meals, employee discounts, and access to medical insurance and PTO if you meet eligibility rules; prior serving experience is preferred, but they’re willing to train.

Employer: Sun Lite Asian Mini Mart (K-Bap Korean Eats)

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Part-time (10:00am – 4:00pm)

Pay: $15.00 per hour (from $15/hr)

Keep a busy Korean fast-casual kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, organizing kitchenware, and helping with trash and cleaning. This is an in-person role with steady daytime hours; they want someone reliable with at least 1 year of kitchen/restaurant or fast-food experience.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.