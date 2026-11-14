Fayetteville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and problem solving. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Fayetteville, NC this week.

Employer: SERVPRO Franchise (listed as IICRC / Servpro Industries )

SERVPRO Franchise (listed as ) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time (about 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Monday–Friday , plus some on-call/weekends)

(about , plus some on-call/weekends) Pay: Based on experience, with possible bonus pay and merit increases

Reconstruction estimator/adjuster role helping homeowners and businesses after fire and water damage. You’ll build scopes, work with insurance adjusters, and guide customers through repairs, using tools like Xactimate™ and your construction know‑how.

Employer: Valiant Integrated Services

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Industrial-style electrician job installing and troubleshooting wiring, conduit, motors, robots, conveyors, and control systems. Good fit if you like working on complex machines and solving electrical problems in the field.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health

Location: Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Hospital-based electrician role focused on life safety systems like fire alarms, emergency generators, and switchgear. Steady day schedule, lots of preventive maintenance, and a good match if you have 5+ years electrical maintenance and like a structured environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.