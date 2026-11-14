Fayetteville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to a big bundle of cables and chargers. Take a look and see if something fits your space or your tech drawer.

Item: Set of metal shower curtain hooks with roller balls

Condition: Not stated (metal hooks, roller-ball style)

Location: Van Story Hills, Fayetteville, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple metal hooks that help your shower curtain slide smoothly. Good if you’re setting up a new bathroom or replacing old plastic hooks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal toilet paper holder stand

Condition: Not stated (described as sturdy with sleek design)

Location: Van Story Hills, Fayetteville, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Free-standing holder with sturdy metal construction and a sleek design. Great for bathrooms without a built-in holder or for guest baths.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of two decorative flower wall art pieces

Colors: White and pink

Condition: Not stated

Location: Van Story Hills, Fayetteville, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Pair of matching flower-themed wall art pieces, in soft white and pink tones. Nice for a bedroom, hallway, or living room accent.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted cables and chargers

Includes: HDMI and power cords, lots of coax cords and audio/video cables, AC adapters (different sizes)

Brands mentioned: HP, Kodak, Xbox, Lenovo, Sony, Remington, and others

Condition: Not stated (mixed used cables and adapters)

Location: Davis Mobile Park, Fayetteville, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Big mixed bundle of cords and chargers. If you tinker with electronics, fix devices, or just need spare cables, this is a good free grab. The poster says: “If you can use them, come and get them.”

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fayetteville tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.