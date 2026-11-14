undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Home Finds and Tech Cables in Fayetteville
Fayetteville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to a big bundle of cables and chargers. Take a look and see if something fits your space or your tech drawer.
Shower Curtain Hooks
Item: Set of metal shower curtain hooks with roller balls
Condition: Not stated (metal hooks, roller-ball style)
Location: Van Story Hills, Fayetteville, NC
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple metal hooks that help your shower curtain slide smoothly. Good if you’re setting up a new bathroom or replacing old plastic hooks.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Toilet Paper Holder Stand
Item: Metal toilet paper holder stand
Condition: Not stated (described as sturdy with sleek design)
Location: Van Story Hills, Fayetteville, NC
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Free-standing holder with sturdy metal construction and a sleek design. Great for bathrooms without a built-in holder or for guest baths.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Decorative Flower Wall Art Set
Item: Set of two decorative flower wall art pieces
Colors: White and pink
Condition: Not stated
Location: Van Story Hills, Fayetteville, NC
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Pair of matching flower-themed wall art pieces, in soft white and pink tones. Nice for a bedroom, hallway, or living room accent.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Cables and Chargers
Item: Assorted cables and chargers
Includes: HDMI and power cords, lots of coax cords and audio/video cables, AC adapters (different sizes)
Brands mentioned: HP, Kodak, Xbox, Lenovo, Sony, Remington, and others
Condition: Not stated (mixed used cables and adapters)
Location: Davis Mobile Park, Fayetteville, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Big mixed bundle of cords and chargers. If you tinker with electronics, fix devices, or just need spare cables, this is a good free grab. The poster says: “If you can use them, come and get them.”
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Fayetteville tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.