Fayetteville’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from gas stations to jewelry counters to snack brands on the go. If you like talking to people and keeping things moving, there’s something here for you.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50/hour

Set up and run in-store product demos at Sam’s Club, hand out samples, and be the go-to person for the demo team. Flexible hours, weekly pay, and training provided—good fit if you enjoy talking with shoppers and being on your feet.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Location: Cross Creek, Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (commission sales environment)

Help guests pick out jewelry, hit personal sales goals, and support store displays and upkeep. Best for someone with 1–3 years of retail/commission sales who’s comfortable working evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (monthly bonus potential mentioned)

Support the Store Leader with staff training, customer service, cash handling, and store standards. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help, and is a solid step if you have retail management or supervisory experience.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Fayetteville, NC (local territory)

Type: Not listed (route-based role)

Not listed (route-based role) Pay: $17–$19/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Travel between grocery and convenience stores to stock shelves, build displays, and keep popular candy and snack brands looking great. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits and weekly pay options.

Employer: LaFayette Ford Lincoln

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, competitive based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Answer service calls, schedule appointments, and keep customer records up to date for the dealership’s service department. Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. operation, with health benefits, 401(k), and extra value if you’re bilingual in English and Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.