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Cumberland County
Local leader joins Southern Business Hall of Fame
11 days ago
Robert Van Geons has been inducted into the Southern Business Development Hall of Fame in honor of his leadership and work to grow the economy in Cumberland County and across the Southeast. Read more at this link.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.