Fayetteville’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense, healthcare, and cyber. If you’ve got IT skills and a clearance (or healthcare IT experience), this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health

Cape Fear Valley Health Location: Fayetteville, NC (Cape Fear Valley Medical Center)

(Cape Fear Valley Medical Center) Type: Full-time, variable shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Lead IT projects across the health system, set timelines and budgets, define best practices, and coach project teams. You’ll work closely with senior leadership to align tech projects with business goals.

Lead IT projects across the health system, set timelines and budgets, define best practices, and coach project teams. You’ll work closely with senior leadership to align tech projects with business goals. Good fit if you: Have a Bachelor’s in IT or Business, 3+ years in IT project management and software development, and ideally a PMP. Strong leadership, communication, and comfort in a fast-paced hospital environment are key.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fayetteville, NC (onsite / customer facility)

(onsite / customer facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,900 – $257,000/year (projected range)

(projected range) What you’ll do: Senior full stack work on mission-focused systems from design to production. You’ll build modern web front ends, APIs, and containerized apps that support sensitive government missions.

Senior work on mission-focused systems from design to production. You’ll build modern web front ends, APIs, and containerized apps that support sensitive government missions. Good fit if you: Have 5+ years software engineering, modern front-end (React/Angular/Vue), back-end (Spring Boot, .NET, Node, Django, Go, etc.), Docker/Kubernetes, CI/CD, databases, and a Secret clearance. Cloud, DevSecOps, and AI/RAG experience are a plus.

Employer: CACI International

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,500 – $150,200/year

What you’ll do: Design and secure DoD networks and systems, investigate incidents, write security documentation, and drive remediation plans to protect sensitive data and national security systems.

Design and secure DoD networks and systems, investigate incidents, write security documentation, and drive remediation plans to protect sensitive data and national security systems. Good fit if you: Hold a Top Secret clearance, Bachelor’s in Cyber/IT/Networking or 4 extra years’ experience, 5+ years DoD networking/cyber, and an IAT Level I (or equivalent) cert. Some CONUS travel (up to 10%) is expected.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.