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Fayetteville
🏥 Fayetteville NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Fayetteville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to federal jobs to private clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now across the area.
Registered Nurse – Med/Surg Telemetry, Full-Time Days
- Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health
- Location: Fayetteville, NC (Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, 8 South Medical Telemetry)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Plans and delivers care on a 34-bed med-surg/telemetry unit with all private rooms. Relocation assistance available and new grads are welcome, with chances to take charge nurse duties as you grow.
Lead Dental Assistant
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Fayetteville, NC (VA Medical Center, Ramsey St.)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: $52,693 – $68,502 per year (GS-7)
Lead and mentor dental assistants, coordinate clinic workflow, and assist with advanced chairside procedures for veterans. Monday–Friday 10-hour shifts, no weekends, plus strong federal benefits (pension, 401(k) match, 37–50 days paid time off).
Mental Health Specialist Sitter – Safety Attendants, Per Diem
- Employer: Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Per diem / Variable shifts
- Salary: Not listed
One-on-one safety role sitting with at-risk patients, using observation and de‑escalation skills. Great entry point into behavioral health; no experience required, just a high school diploma and BLS.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN/LVN) – VA
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Fayetteville, NC (VA Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30)
- Salary: $61,930 – $80,508 per year (GS-6)
Provide outpatient/primary care to veterans, including meds, procedures, and patient education. Comes with federal benefits, pension, 401(k) match, and generous paid leave; posting may close once 25 applications are received.
Certified Nursing Assistant – LTACH, Full-Time Days
- Employer: Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital)
- Location: Fayetteville, NC (Third Floor LTACH)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on CNA role in a long-term acute care setting, helping with admissions, daily care, and basic procedures like phlebotomy and EKG (per competency). Requires NC Nursing Assistant II plus NA I registration.
Nurse Practitioner – Outpatient Pain Management
- Employer: New Solutions
- Location: East Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Outpatient
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Monday–Thursday 8–5 and Friday 8–1:30, no nights, weekends, or call. 100% outpatient with physician mentorship in interventional pain, bonus structure, relocation assistance, 23 days PTO, CME funds, and 401(k).
Registered/Certified Medical Assistant / Scribe
- Employer: Med One Endocrinology
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Full-time, In-person
- Salary: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour
Endocrinology clinic role combining MA duties with real-time scribing. Must be registered/certified, type 65 wpm, and have prior authorization experience; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Wellpath
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide nursing care to an underserved population in a correctional/secure setting, working under RN supervision. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, tuition help, and strong training support.
Registered Nurse – Hospice House, Full Time Variable
- Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health
- Location: Fayetteville, NC (Valley Hospice House Inpatient)
- Type: Full-time, Variable (Weekends after orientation)
- Salary: Not listed
Inpatient hospice RN role focused on comfort, dignity, and family support. Relocation assistance available, hospice experience preferred, and weekend-only schedule after a short orientation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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