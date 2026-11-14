Fayetteville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to federal jobs to private clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now across the area.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health

Cape Fear Valley Health Location: Fayetteville, NC (Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, 8 South Medical Telemetry)

(Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, 8 South Medical Telemetry) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Plans and delivers care on a 34-bed med-surg/telemetry unit with all private rooms. Relocation assistance available and new grads are welcome, with chances to take charge nurse duties as you grow.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fayetteville, NC (VA Medical Center, Ramsey St.)

(VA Medical Center, Ramsey St.) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $52,693 – $68,502 per year (GS-7)

Lead and mentor dental assistants, coordinate clinic workflow, and assist with advanced chairside procedures for veterans. Monday–Friday 10-hour shifts, no weekends, plus strong federal benefits (pension, 401(k) match, 37–50 days paid time off).

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Per diem / Variable shifts

Salary: Not listed

One-on-one safety role sitting with at-risk patients, using observation and de‑escalation skills. Great entry point into behavioral health; no experience required, just a high school diploma and BLS.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fayetteville, NC (VA Medical Center)

(VA Medical Center) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30)

Salary: $61,930 – $80,508 per year (GS-6)

Provide outpatient/primary care to veterans, including meds, procedures, and patient education. Comes with federal benefits, pension, 401(k) match, and generous paid leave; posting may close once 25 applications are received.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital)

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital) Location: Fayetteville, NC (Third Floor LTACH)

(Third Floor LTACH) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on CNA role in a long-term acute care setting, helping with admissions, daily care, and basic procedures like phlebotomy and EKG (per competency). Requires NC Nursing Assistant II plus NA I registration.

Employer: New Solutions

New Solutions Location: East Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Monday–Thursday 8–5 and Friday 8–1:30, no nights, weekends, or call. 100% outpatient with physician mentorship in interventional pain, bonus structure, relocation assistance, 23 days PTO, CME funds, and 401(k).

Employer: Med One Endocrinology

Med One Endocrinology Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Endocrinology clinic role combining MA duties with real-time scribing. Must be registered/certified, type 65 wpm, and have prior authorization experience; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Wellpath

Wellpath Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide nursing care to an underserved population in a correctional/secure setting, working under RN supervision. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, tuition help, and strong training support.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health

Cape Fear Valley Health Location: Fayetteville, NC (Valley Hospice House Inpatient)

(Valley Hospice House Inpatient) Type: Full-time, Variable (Weekends after orientation)

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient hospice RN role focused on comfort, dignity, and family support. Relocation assistance available, hospice experience preferred, and weekend-only schedule after a short orientation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.