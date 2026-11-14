Fayetteville’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are several solid options here with different schedules and skill levels.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Canteen North America (Compass Group) Location: Fayetteville, NC – Mann + Hummel, 3200 Natal Road

– Mann + Hummel, 3200 Natal Road Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (hours vary)

This is a weekday cook role with benefits at a large, stable foodservice company. You’ll prep and cook from recipes, keep the kitchen clean, and help with ordering and records. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

Employer: KBP Brands (Arby’s)

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, late-night shifts including weekends/holidays

Great if you like later hours and a fast pace. No experience needed—paid training, free shift meal, Arby’s discount, PTO, and access to medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Fayetteville, NC, US

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time or full-time, evening shifts, weekdays and weekends

You’ll take orders, cook burgers, and make frozen custard in a casual, jeans-friendly spot. Flexible schedules, meal discount, 401(k) eligibility, and room to grow with a company that’s opening new locations.

Employer: Great Clips – Shear Results franchise

Location: Tallywood Shopping Center, 3108 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC

Pay: $25+/hour with base pay, tips, commissions, and bonuses

with base pay, tips, commissions, and bonuses Type: Part-time, weekends (with option to pick up more shifts)

Perfect if you’re a licensed stylist or barber wanting steady weekend traffic and strong tips. Enjoy paid training, PTO opportunities, flexible hours, and no need to bring your own clients.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.