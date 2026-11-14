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Fayetteville
🍽️ Multiple Fayetteville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Flexible Hours
12 days ago
Fayetteville’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are several solid options here with different schedules and skill levels.
COOK (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)
- Location: Fayetteville, NC – Mann + Hummel, 3200 Natal Road
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (hours vary)
This is a weekday cook role with benefits at a large, stable foodservice company. You’ll prep and cook from recipes, keep the kitchen clean, and help with ordering and records. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.
Arby’s Team Member – Late Night
- Employer: KBP Brands (Arby’s)
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, late-night shifts including weekends/holidays
Great if you like later hours and a fast pace. No experience needed—paid training, free shift meal, Arby’s discount, PTO, and access to medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Evening Team Member
- Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)
- Location: Fayetteville, NC, US
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
- Type: Part-time or full-time, evening shifts, weekdays and weekends
You’ll take orders, cook burgers, and make frozen custard in a casual, jeans-friendly spot. Flexible schedules, meal discount, 401(k) eligibility, and room to grow with a company that’s opening new locations.
Weekend Hair Stylist
- Employer: Great Clips – Shear Results franchise
- Location: Tallywood Shopping Center, 3108 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC
- Pay: $25+/hour with base pay, tips, commissions, and bonuses
- Type: Part-time, weekends (with option to pick up more shifts)
Perfect if you’re a licensed stylist or barber wanting steady weekend traffic and strong tips. Enjoy paid training, PTO opportunities, flexible hours, and no need to bring your own clients.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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