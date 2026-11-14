Fayetteville has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from HVAC pros to cleaners and general maintenance. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Covered under the Service Contract Act (SCA); exact rate listed on employer requisition

General maintenance role supporting customer infrastructure, with a focus on basic carpentry, attention to detail, and safety. You’ll need to lift 50 lbs and be able to obtain a U.S. Government SECRET or TOP SECRET clearance. Strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and education assistance.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love cars and working outdoors. You’ll travel to clients, use your own detailing equipment, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning. Needs prior detailing/cleaning experience, valid driver’s license, and the ability to work independently and manage your own schedule.

Employer: Bass Air Conditioning Co (NearU)

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience + up to $2,500 sign-on bonus

Experienced HVAC tech role working on residential and light commercial systems—diagnosing, repairing, and doing maintenance while providing strong customer service. Comes with company vehicle (fuel included), immediate PTO, 10 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and full medical, dental, vision, and disability benefits, plus ongoing training and clear growth paths.

Employer: Trinity Health (PACE program)

(PACE program) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Housekeeping role in a senior care setting, keeping PACE program areas clean, safe, and welcoming. Great if you like helping older adults. Offers Day-1 medical, dental, and vision, DailyPay option, paid holidays, generous PTO, and up to $4,000/year tuition reimbursement.

Employer: eClerx

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Custodial role focused on keeping offices and common areas clean, safe, and professional. You’ll handle restrooms, floors, trash, and high-touch surfaces, and report any safety or maintenance issues. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, and comfortable with physical work all shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists shifts, pay details, and extra perks that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.