Fayetteville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to military medical training. If you like helping people learn—little kids or grown soldiers—there’s something here for you.

Employer: ACLC, LLC

ACLC, LLC Location: Fort Bragg / Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach combat medics and other military personnel using classroom, hands-on, and simulation-based training at the Medical Simulation Training Center. Great fit if you’re a Nationally Registered Paramedic with strong instructor certifications and prior military medical or clinical background.

Employer: The Sunshine House Early Learning Academy

Location: 6889 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$19.00/hour (pay within range based on experience & education)

Help run a busy early learning center, support teachers, give family tours, and keep the school in line with state rules. Comes with discounted childcare, health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, Monday–Friday schedule, and big support for further education (CDA, TEACH, etc.)

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Genesis Learning Academy

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Step into classrooms at a Christian private school when regular teachers are out, following their lesson plans and keeping things running smoothly. Good option if you want flexible hours, have experience with kids, and are comfortable in a faith-based setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, age groups, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.