Fayetteville’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong defense work and power systems driving demand. If you’ve got deep technical experience, there are a couple of serious leadership and specialist roles worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,300 – $163,900/year

Design, analyze, and test advanced optical and electro‑optical systems, including lasers and visual augmentation gear for Special Operations. You’ll need 20+ years working with Special Operations units in Visual Augmentation Systems and the ability to obtain a USG SECRET clearance (active SECRET preferred). Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules (e.g., 4x10).

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Fayetteville, NC (role can also sit in Arden, NC; Greenwood, SC; or Charlotte, NC)

(role can also sit in Arden, NC; Greenwood, SC; or Charlotte, NC) Type: Full-time (onsite division-level role)

Full-time (onsite division-level role) Salary: $165,000 – $242,000/year + variable incentive

High-impact leadership role owning the Value Analysis / Value Engineering (VAVE) strategy for Eaton’s power distribution and control assemblies portfolio. You’ll build the roadmap, lead global engineering teams, and drive cost-out while protecting safety and performance. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering, 10+ years engineering experience (5+ leading teams), and a strong record in VAVE or cost reduction in electrical/electromechanical manufacturing. Relocation is offered and travel is up to 25%.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.