⚠️ Cumberland County may extend pause on new data centers

Cumberland County leaders plan to extend their moratorium on new data centers by six months so they can finish writing zoning rules for these facilities.

The current six‑month pause ends Dec. 15. The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on the extension on Dec. 14.

The moratorium, and any future rules, apply only in areas outside the Fayetteville city limits.

County staff and the Joint Planning Board are drafting a data center zoning ordinance to deal with issues seen elsewhere, including noise, heavy water use for cooling, and high electricity use. A draft ordinance went to commissioners in November, and an updated version is expected in December or January.

The Fayetteville City Council has already approved its own data center rules, which start Dec. 7, and will hold a Dec. 7 public hearing on whether to add a city moratorium.

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