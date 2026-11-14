Fayetteville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Cumberland County Animal Services and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services

Phone: (910) 321-6852

This little tuxedo boy is a young kitten, full of that classic baby-cat charm. If you’ve been wanting a kitten to grow up with your family, Pete could be a great match.

👉 Meet PETE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services

Phone: (910) 321-6852

A is a young, longhaired black cat with a sleek coat. If you like fluffy, elegant cats who are past the tiny kitten stage, he may be just what you’re looking for.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services

Phone: (910) 321-6852

James is a baby brown tabby boy, the classic “striped kitten” many people dream of. He’s young and ready to bond with a new family.

👉 Meet JAMES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services

Phone: (910) 321-6852

Jessie is a baby brown tabby girl, another adorable striped kitten at the shelter. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, she may be a great companion for another young cat.

👉 Meet JESSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fayetteville, NC, please consider visiting Cumberland County Animal Services or giving them a call at (910) 321-6852 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.