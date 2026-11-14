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🐱 Sweet Fayetteville Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Fayetteville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Cumberland County Animal Services and are looking for someone to love.
PETE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services
- Phone: (910) 321-6852
This little tuxedo boy is a young kitten, full of that classic baby-cat charm. If you’ve been wanting a kitten to grow up with your family, Pete could be a great match.
👉 Meet PETE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services
- Phone: (910) 321-6852
A is a young, longhaired black cat with a sleek coat. If you like fluffy, elegant cats who are past the tiny kitten stage, he may be just what you’re looking for.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAMES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services
- Phone: (910) 321-6852
James is a baby brown tabby boy, the classic “striped kitten” many people dream of. He’s young and ready to bond with a new family.
👉 Meet JAMES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JESSIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Cumberland County Animal Services
- Phone: (910) 321-6852
Jessie is a baby brown tabby girl, another adorable striped kitten at the shelter. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, she may be a great companion for another young cat.
👉 Meet JESSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fayetteville, NC, please consider visiting Cumberland County Animal Services or giving them a call at (910) 321-6852 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.