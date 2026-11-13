Fayetteville’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from retail to office support. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Face-to-face role helping contractors and walk-in customers with electrical supplies at a family-owned wholesaler. Mix of counter sales and warehouse work, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, and paid parental leave, plus room to grow inside a large, fast-growing company.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am)

High-energy convenience store role where you’ll run the register, make food and drinks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Sheetz highlights PTO, 100% paid maternity and paternity leave, food & drink discounts, tuition reimbursement, and bonuses, and you can start at age 16.

Employer: T4L Wireless (Cricket Wireless retailer)

(Cricket Wireless retailer) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00–$18.00 per hour (about 38 hours/week)

In-store bilingual sales role helping customers pick phone plans and devices, handling POS transactions, and keeping displays stocked. Comes with health, dental, vision, employee discount, and flexible schedule, plus chances to support daily store operations and step into light supervising when needed.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time (in person)

Salary: $20.50–$24.50 per hour

Office-style support job handling phone, email, and chat from first contact to resolution. You’ll work with a CRM, manage account updates, billing and service questions, and follow up with other departments, with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, and professional development help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.