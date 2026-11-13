Fayetteville has some solid admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and service businesses that stay busy year-round.

Employer: Servpro Industries (SERVPRO of Fayetteville)

Servpro Industries (SERVPRO of Fayetteville) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 am–5:00 pm, 40 hrs/week, some overtime)

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (no exact range listed)

You’ll handle phones, data entry, emails, and job files for fire and water damage repair projects. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and like helping people through stressful situations. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health / Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital registration role where you collect patient info, verify insurance, take payments, and help with bed placement. Great if you’re detail-focused, comfortable on a computer, and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare with just a high school diploma and some basic Windows experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.