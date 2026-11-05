🚌 Fayetteville transportation jobs with multiple openings

Fayetteville’s on-the-move right now, and so are the transportation jobs. If you like cars, trucks, or night routes, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: RNR Tire Express of the Carolinas, Georgia and Eastern Tennessee

RNR Tire Express of the Carolinas, Georgia and Eastern Tennessee Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$23.00/hour with bonuses (no flat rate)

Hands-on role mounting, balancing, and aligning tires while helping keep the shop safe and organized. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and they’re closed on Sundays, plus room to grow if you want a long-term auto career.

Employer: Navigate Logistics (independent contractor role)

Navigate Logistics (independent contractor role) Location: Fayetteville, NC area

Type: Contract / 1099

Schedule: Overnight, Monday–Saturday, routes start ~11:30 PM

You’ll run scheduled auto-parts routes at night using your own reliable cargo van or similar vehicle. Best for drivers who want flexible nights, can lift 20–50 lbs, and are comfortable working as an independent contractor with their own insurance and EIN.

Employer: GSP Transportation Inc (Hertz/Dollar/Thrifty)

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$21.00/hour (DOE)

Shop-based role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and basic repairs for rental vehicles, plus paperwork and safety checks. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, holiday pay, and rental car discounts for you and family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.