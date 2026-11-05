📣 Fayetteville, NC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Fayetteville’s sales scene is busy right now, from restaurant marketing to high‑earning field sales. Here are a few solid options if you like talking to people and closing deals.

Employer: Lotus Sales (for Lotus Pest Control )

Lotus Sales (for ) Location: Fayetteville, NC (territory role)

(territory role) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (10–15% on eligible services)

You’ll do 5–6 home inspections a day, recommend pest, termite, and moisture solutions, and earn commission on what you sell. No pest control experience needed—they provide full training, equipment, and ongoing support.

Employer: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Location: Territory includes Fayetteville, NC (based near Raleigh/within territory)

Territory includes (based near Raleigh/within territory) Type: Full-time, remote/field-based

Full-time, remote/field-based Pay/Benefits: Competitive base + bonus + equity, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, ESPP, paid vacation and holidays

High-level pharmaceutical sales role calling on neurologists and other HCPs, promoting treatments for serious neurological conditions. Best for experienced reps (3–12+ years in healthcare sales) who can manage a large territory, travel often, and build deep relationships with providers.

Employer: Bubba’s 33 (Texas Roadhouse family)

(Texas Roadhouse family) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay; after 1 year, access to medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and more

Perfect if you love people and local events. You’ll promote in‑house specials, visit nearby businesses and hotels, plan community and charity events, and help make Bubba’s 33 a go‑to spot in town.

Employer: Premier Pest Control LLC

Location: Western West Virginia (summer relocation required)

Type: Seasonal internship (March–August 2027)

Seasonal Pay: $3,000–$7,000+ per month upfront, average $31,000–$47,000 total summer, top reps $100,000+; housing provided

Door-to-door pest control sales with big earning potential for driven students or early-career sellers. You’ll work long days, get hands-on coaching, and compete for trips, prizes, and bonuses—all with housing covered for the season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what’s really a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.