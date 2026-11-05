🍽️ Fayetteville food & hospitality jobs with multiple openings

Fayetteville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places need reliable people right now. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Fayetteville, NC (Methodist University)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12 – $16.50 per hour

Lead day-to-day food operations on campus, from cafeterias to events, while supporting and training staff. This role comes with benefits, paid time off, and growth opportunities, plus varying shifts if you need some flexibility.

Employer: Axes & Armor

Axes & Armor Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9 – $10 per hour

Help guests have a fun and safe axe-throwing experience while handling concessions and basic event operations. Great fit if you’re 21+, can work weekends, and enjoy a high-energy, social job.

Employer: Elior / TRIO Community Meals

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Join a busy kitchen that prepares meals for community programs, with a focus on scratch cooking and quality. Comes with medical (for FT), dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holiday pay, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.