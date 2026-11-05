👔 Fayetteville NC Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Fayetteville has some solid leadership roles open right now, from retail to defense to service management. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Palm Beach Tan Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + commission + bonus opportunities)

Help lead a tanning and wellness salon, including hiring, training, and coaching staff, tracking sales, and keeping the store running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and paid training, plus a 5-week manager training course and clear room to advance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fayetteville, NC (DoD-focused role; work model per company policy)

(DoD-focused role; work model per company policy) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,300 – $126,000/year (projected range)

Lead and coordinate global travel operations for Department of Defense contracts, working with project and operations leaders to keep complex missions on track and on budget. Requires 7+ years of DoD travel operations experience, DoD travel policy knowledge, a Secret clearance, and a bachelor’s degree, with strong benefits and professional development support.

Employer: HomeTeam (Rollins, Inc.)

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000 – $60,000/year + bonus

Run daily operations for a busy pest control service team, including scheduling routes, coaching technicians, handling customer issues, and keeping equipment and licenses in order. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, tuition help, and growth opportunities with a large, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.